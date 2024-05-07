Watch: Jessica Biel bathes in 20lbs of bath salt to prepare for Met Gala

Jessica Biel returned to the famous Met Gala steps after an 11-year hiatus on Monday night (6 May).

The actor, 42, wore a stunning pink gown for the event and shared a look at how she prepared for her big red carpet moment on social media.

Biel revealed that she soaked in 20lbs of Epsom salt for 30 minutes the night before the Met Gala, and was seen pouring the salt into her bathtub in a video posted on TikTok.

“This is what I do to get ready for the Met ball,” she said.