Terrified tourists were catapulted into the air after their guide boat smashed into a humpback whale and was thrown into the air.

Five people were hurt in the collision, which happened off the coast of La Paz, Mexico.

Shocking video footage shows the boat being catapulted high into the air before a number of passengers are thrown into the sea.

According to local reports, an investigation is underway as tour boats should keep a safe distance from marine animals at all times.

