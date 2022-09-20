Mexican dogs graduate ‘rescue school’ prepped to save owners in event of earthquake

A group of dogs in Mexico have graduated “rescue school,” and are now trained to save their owners in the event of an earthquake.

The first pack of canines to finish their training graduated on Monday (19 September), the same day local officials recorded a 7.7 magnitude earthquake south of Coalcoman. A second magnitude 5.8 struck Michoacan today.

Over 30 dogs in the program will now be able to track and find their owners, travel through tunnels, and carry out other life-saving tasks during future emergencies.

