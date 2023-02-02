Moment six-metre-long manta ray comes face-to-face with scuba divers

Scuba divers swimming off the coast of Socorro Island in Mexico had a mesmerising encounter with a huge manta ray.

Footage from 10 January shows the divers coming face-to-face with the six-metre-long marine creature.

Giant pacific manta rays are the largest and “friendliest” of their kind, often swimming less than a metre away from divers, according to the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (Padi).

The creatures often come to Socorro to breed and calve.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.