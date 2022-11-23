Tourist booed after climbing ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico

A tourist was berated by local people after she trespassed on an ancient Mayan temple in Yucatan, Mexico.

The blonde woman, dressed in red trousers and a blue top, climbed up the stairs of the 79ft-tall Temple of Kukulcan, despite tourists being prohibited from doing so to prevent damage.

Footage shows the tourist posing and dancing at the top of the structure.

According to El Pais, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said that the monument did not suffer any damage, but the tourist could face a fine.

