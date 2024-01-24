Drinking three cups of green tea a day can reduce risk of dementia, doctor says

Drinking three cups of green tea a day can help reduce the risk of dementia, a doctor has revealed.

Michael Mosley discussed the benefits of drinking green tea on his BBC Radio 4 podcast Just One Thing, released today (24 January).

He spoke to Dr Edward Okello from the Human Nutrition Research Centre at the University of Newcastle about how green tea can boost brain power and health.

Professor Okello explained that there is a chemical in green tea called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) that kills off an enzyme in the brain cells that harms our mind.