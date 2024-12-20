Millie Mackintosh makes big family announcement: ‘It was meant to be’

Millie Mackintosh has welcomed a new addition to her family — a pug puppy.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 35 — who says she grew up in a “pug-mad” family — announced on Tuesday (17 December) that she recently became the owner of pup Luna and felt it was “meant to be.”

Explaining her name, she said: “It was a full moon at the weekend, so her name just felt right.”

Describing the new addition as “a little bundle of calm I didn’t know I needed,” Mackintosh added: “I’ve wanted a dog for so long, not just for the mental health benefits but for our whole family.”