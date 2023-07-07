This week, we’re thrilled to be joined by actor Hayley Atwell, to discuss her latest role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Atwell stars as Grace alongside Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, as the team track down a weapon that threatens humanity.

We talk with Hayley about how she collaborated with Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to build her character, as well as stunt and combat training, and the barriers facing women in Hollywood.

