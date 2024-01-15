Tennessee man, 87, becomes oldest person to paddle 2,350-mile Mississippi River

A Tennessee man has become the oldest person to paddle the length of the Mississippi River.

Dale “Grey Beard” Sanders, 87, completed the 87-day journey back in 2022.

He had set off on his journey from Lake Itasca, Minnesota, on his birthday (14 June 2022) hoping to break the record.

The adventurer then arrived in Luling, Louisiana, on 31 August - 2,350 miles away from where he set off.

Mr Sanders has now been officially recognised by Guinness World Records.

He achieved the feat in a 15ft canoe.

The Mississippi is the longest river in North America and the fourth longest river in the world.