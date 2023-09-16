Watch: Runaway pet lemur leads police on chaotic chase

A runaway pet lemur led police, only armed with a towel, on a chaotic chase through a park in Missouri on Tuesday (12 September).

Officers from Springfield Police Department attempted to catch the speedy primate which had been reported missing by its owners, who were later reunited with the animal.

Civilians attempted to help catch the critter, before an officer grabs the lemur while his colleague gets it "snuggled up" in a towel.

The owners will not be allowed to keep the lemur as Springfield bans having wild animals as pets - police say the lemur has been connected with a local wildlife rescue agency.