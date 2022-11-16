Molly-Mae ‘20 months’ pregnant, claims boyfriend Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury claimed girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague is “20 months pregnant” as he took a swipe at KSI.

Responding to suggestions he could fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer after his latest bout fell through, Fury joked that even his pregnant partner could win.

“KSI is... well, KSI is not even worth talking about, Molly would beat KSI and she’s 20 months pregnant,” he said.

In reality, Molly-Mae is in her third trimester and is expecting to welcome a baby girl sometime around the new year.

