Antony Jenkins, founder of 10x, on the technical evolution of banks

“I was always frustrated by technology that we had in the banking sector,” admits Antony Jenkins, Founder of 10x.

For many years, a lot of banking technology dated back to the 1970s. It is why Antony chose to build a platform that would improve and modernise the banking system - one that delivers great customer service.

Here, he tells us how 10x combats the challenges of early day industry technology and offers advice to prospective entrepreneurs in finding the best product to market.