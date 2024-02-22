Dragons’ Den star opens up on importance of financial education for children

Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden has opened up on the importance of financial education.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Peston, the 65-year-old discussed why she has written a new book offering young people an “empowering intro to money”.

“Most children learn their money habits by the age of six or seven, and we just don’t tackle it in school,” Meaden said.

“It’s quite a tough world out there, we have a responsibility to give young people the best chance of having a healthy relationship with money.”

Deborah Meaden Talks Money is set for release on 23 May 2024.