This Morning offers four months of energy bill payments as prize on Spin to Win

This Morning has offered to pay energy bills as a competition prize, in a move that has alarmed viewers.

Hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returned to the ITV morning show on Monday, 5 September, offering viewers the chance to play Spin to Win, in which callers win prizes from a wheel.

A new addition to the prize list was the offer of having four months worth of energy bills paid amid an ongoing cost of living crisis.

Many social media users branded the prize “dystopian” and “tone deaf.”

