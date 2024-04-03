Expert reveals tips on how to become mortgage free

A couple who cleared their £380,000 mortgage debt in just seven years have shared their tips to help struggling Britons.

Consumer duo Ken and Mary Okaroafor appeared on This Morning to offer advice to living debt free, as interest rates reach their highest in decades.

Despite more than one-third of people thinking it is impossible to live mortgage-free, the Okaroafors showed how it can be done, when they appeared on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (2 April).

If someone on a £250,000 mortgage over 25 years with a five percent interest rate, paid an extra £100 a month, they would save £26,000 and wipe three years off the term.