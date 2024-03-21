Financial expert reveals one essential step to make while choosing a mortgage

A financial expert has revealed the biggest mistake people make when looking to secure a mortgage.

Nous founder Greg Marsh told Sky News the best way to secure the best deal is by shopping around.

"You've got to test the market... Find a broker you trust," Mr Marsh said.

"However you do it, make sure you get a variety of options on the table."

Mr Marsh also encouraged customers to enquire whether they're out of contract in their mobile phone contracts to see if they can save money.