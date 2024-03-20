Single mother surprises son with dream home after ten years of hard work

A teenage boy was overjoyed when his mother surprised him with their dream home after more than a decade of hard work.

Nicole Aaron, 41, said she found the years after her 2012 divorce tough as she raised her then-four-year-old son, Raynal, while juggling work and legal worries.

In 2023, with her career on a steady path, she asked her son to hypothetically look for a new home for them both.

He set his sights on a townhouse in Atlanta, Georgia, so Aaron bought the home without him knowing.

This footage shows the heartwarming moment Raynal saw their new house.