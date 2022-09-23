Olivia Wilde opens up about the challenges of being a single mother

Olivia Wilde has opened up about the challenges she has faced being a single mother trying to “reshape” her family.

The filmmaker and her ex-fiancee, Jason Sudeikis, have been battling it out in court over the custody of their two young children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

However, despite the tensions, Ms Wilde said both parents are committed to making sure their children are “happy and healthy.”

Ms Wilde is currently dating Harry Styles, who is the star of her recently released film, Don’t Worry Darling.

