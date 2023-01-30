UK’s ‘youngest daredevil’ competing in national motocross races aged four

Britain’s “youngest daredevil” is wowing the motocross world by competing in national races at the age of four.

River Mathias has been riding motorbikes before he could even walk, and is now taking on kids twice his size and age.

This video shows the budding motorbike champion practising his turning in a green outside his house.

He can hit speeds of up to 25mph on his electric dirt bike his father sold his own bike to buy at £4,000.

“It’s scary and amazing at the same time. He has no fear whatsoever,” dad Craig said.

