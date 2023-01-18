Driver spins out of control on icy road during rush hour

Dashcam footage captured the moment a driver spun out of control on icy roads during morning early morning rush hour in Surrey.

This video shows the moment the car slid all over the road after weaving through lanes, nearly being struck by oncoming traffic.

Stephen Stanbury, 35, witnessed the near-crash on his way to work on the A322 towards the M3 on Tuesday, 17 January.

The Met Office had issued a yellow ice warning for the area as temperatures plummeted across the country.

