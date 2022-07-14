Fundraiser Antony Butcher has completed an epic cycle ride from the east coast to the west coast of America, raising money to support research into the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition which affects his mother.

Three months ago, the Brit embarked upon the ride of a lifetime, peddling across the US to reach his destination of Times Square, New York.

Wednesday (13 July) marked his final day in the saddle, concluding a 3,766-mile journey across the country.

