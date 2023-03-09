Mystic Meg’s Comic Relief sketch resurfaces following astrologer’s death aged 80

The celebrity astrologer known as Mystic Meg has died aged 80 after a short illness.

This clip is a throwback to her 1997 Comic Relief sketch that has resurfaced following the news of her death.

Her passing was announced by her longtime agent, who said she was “without any question” Britain’s “most famous astrologer by a million miles.”

The astrologer, whose real name was Margaret Ann Lake, was made famous by her column in The Sun and her appearances on National Lottery draws.

She was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington after suffering from flu.

