Naomi Campbell made a surprise appearance and walked the runway at Burberry’s 2024 winter London Fashion Week show.

The British supermodel, 53, who has modelled for the luxury British fashion house throughout her career, wore a charcoal grey strapless maxi dress, with beaded tassel fringing that made it sparkle.

She wore her hair in its signature style – bone straight, very long, and parted down the middle.

Other famous faces from across sport, fashion and entertainment were also in attendance – including British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, supermodel Jourdan Dunn and long-distance runner Mo Farah.