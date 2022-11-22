Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

Supermodel Naomi Campbell honoured at ‘coveted’ Variety Club Showbusiness Awards

00:41

Holly Patrick | 1669127697

Supermodel Naomi Campbell honoured at ‘coveted’ Variety Club Showbusiness Awards

Naomi Campbell said that she was “honoured” to be recognised for her role in diversifying the fashion industry at the “coveted” Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday, 21 November.

The supermodel, 52, received a Variety Club silver heart award for outstanding contribution to fashion; for her role in bringing positive change and inclusion on the catwalk and beyond.

Campbell was recognised alongside other celebrities such as including Gary Barlow, Beverley Knight, and Katherine Jenkins.

“It’s an incredible honour to receive the award – I mean just to be here is an honour,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

01:10

Elon Musk refuses to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Twitter account

01:03

Jay Leno released from hospital after being severely burned in garage fire

00:37

Twins in Oregon born three decades after their embryos were frozen

00:37

Nasa’s Orion spacecraft films closest Moon fly-by in 50 years

Editor's Picks

01:46

Fans celebrate as England scores six goals against Iran to secure first World Cup win

02:01

Best behind the scenes moments from Sebastian Vettel's last F1 race

01:05

World Cup 2022: Daily update from day one in Qatar

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

More Editor's Picks

02:00

How will the Autumn Budget affect you?

01:07

The most confusing moments from Trump’s 2024 announcement

02:24

Autumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statement

02:04

Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27

News

01:08

Ukraine tells civilians from recently liberated areas to leave before winter

01:21

Thick smoke billows into air as deadly blaze engulfs factory in central China

01:04

Hero neighbour drags mother from house fire in Wales moments before huge explosion

00:36

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

More News

01:01

Indonesia: Earthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Java island

00:50

Driver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop

01:01

Indonesia earthquake: Recovery efforts underway after more than 160 killed

00:47

Comedian Adam Hills replaces Matt Hancock as Suffolk MP for a day

US News

00:35

Police arrive after car fatally crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

00:20

Emergency services respond as at least five killed in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

00:54

‘Increasingly likely’ Donald Trump will be indicted on criminal charges, says Bill Barr

00:56

Theranos: Elizabeth Holmes jailed for more than 11 years for fraud

More US News

00:45

Mother very ‘thankful’ after 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister at home

01:01

Nancy Pelosi steps down as Democratic leader after losing House

00:48

Murray Hooper: Arizona executes third death-row inmate of 2022

01:12

Security guard overpowers gunman who opened fire in methadone clinic

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

More On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

00:17

Japanese fans in Qatar clean up rubbish at World Cup stadium

01:06

Roy Keane says Qatar hosting World Cup ‘is not right’ as he hits out at human rights record

00:55

Former Wales captain ‘forced’ to take off rainbow bucket hat before World Cup game

00:48

World Cup: England captain Harry Kane should have worn OneLove armband, says Roy Keane

More Sport

01:02

Jack Grealish fulfils promise to disabled schoolboy with heartwarming World Cup celebration

01:02

World Cup: Daily update from day two in Qatar

00:21

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United row 'won't shake' Portugal team at World Cup

01:46

Fans celebrate as England scores six goals against Iran to secure first World Cup win

Climate

00:43

Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day

02:04

Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

01:03

UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’

More Climate

01:24

Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt

00:31

Cop27: World’s largest plastic waste pyramid unveiled ahead of climate summit

01:24

People in power 'do not prioritise' climate crisis, says Greta Thunberg

01:57

Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought

Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

01:08

Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club

01:03

Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress

00:47

Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it

01:46

Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch

More Premier League

00:50

Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte

01:02

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal

01:02

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

01:13

Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

Culture

01:14

‘Home for quismois’: Camila Cabello pokes fun at herself after Christmas performance

00:35

David Baddiel explores antisemitism in Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count

00:55

Boy George and Jill Scott discuss not being defined by sexuality on I'm a Celeb

00:21

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party: Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus set to host bash in Miami

More Culture

00:32

Sue Cleaver screams with delight as she's voted off I'm a Celebrity

01:05

James Winburn, Michael Myers stuntman, dies aged 85

01:16

Taylor Swift says she 'never expected' re-recorded album success as she sweeps AMAs

00:51

I’m a Celeb first look: Owen Warner gets showered with bugs in next jungle challenge

Binge or Bin

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

07:49

The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’

02:57

Fleishman is in Trouble feels ‘patronising and heavy handed’

10:48

The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

03:26

The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season

03:00

Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’

12:34

The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin

04:03

The Watcher is ‘soulless’ and ‘doesn’t care about satisfying viewers’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

01:21

Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work

More Millennial Love

28:36

Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship

01:25

Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life

46:06

Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex

01:31

How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in