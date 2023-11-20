Napoleon’s hat sells for huge amount at auction of French emperor’s belongings

A faded and cracked felt bicorne hat worn by Napoleon Bonaparte sold for £1.7 million ($2.1 million) at an auction of the French emperor’s belongings.

The signature broad, black hat - one of a handful still in existence that Napoleon wore when he ruled 19th-century France and waged war in Europe - was initially valued at €600,000 to €800,000 (£525,000 - £700,000)

It was the centrepiece of Sunday’s auction in Fontainebleau, Paris, of memorabilia collected by a French industrialist who died last year.

The hat on sale was first recovered by Col. Pierre Baillon, a quartermaster under Napoleon, according to the auctioneers.