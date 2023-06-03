Nasa invites public to sign ‘message in a bottle’ that will fly to Jupiter’s moon

Nasa has invited the public to sign a poem that will fly aboard the Europa Clipper to Jupiter’s moon in an upcoming mission.

In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa a new piece by Poet Laureate Ada Limón, written for the upcoming Nasa mission to Jupiter's moon Europa, is part of the space agency's Message In a Bottle Campaign.

Members of the public are invited to add their names to the poem before the spacecraft begins its journey.

The poem and the names will travel billions of miles as the mission investigates whether the ocean thought to lie beneath Europa’s icy crust could support life.

The Europa Clipper is expected to launch in October 2024, with In Praise of Mystery engraved on the spacecraft.