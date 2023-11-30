New images of Mars released by Nasa’s Odyssey orbiter

New images of Mars have been released by Nasa after they were captured by the Odyssey orbiter using its Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS) camera.

The space agency said this image is a false colour composite, made by combining three channels of infrared data that highlight water-ice clouds and dust in the atmosphere.

Ten images were captured on 9 May from around 250 miles (400km) above the Martian surface, which Nasa says is about the same altitude at which the International Space Station (ISS) flies over Earth.