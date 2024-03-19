Natasha Richardson’s son pays heartfelt tribute on 15th anniversary of her death

Natasha Richardson’s son posted an emotional tribute to his mother to mark 15 years since her death on 18 March 2009.

Daniel Neeson, the son of the actor and Liam Neeson, was 12 when the Parent Trap star died aged 45 of blunt force trauma after she fell while skiing in Quebec.

The tequila brand owner posted on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a black-and-white photograph of Richardson taken in 1998.

“15 years since you’ve left this plane onto forever more. I look forward to reuniting one day but for now I take solace in knowing you’re beside me every step of the way,” Daniel wrote.