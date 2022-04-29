'Native American culture has an enormous future', says Navajo chef and author

Freddie Bitsoie, Navajo chef and author, says “we should look at Native American cuisine as something that’s present and has an enormous future”.

Mr Bitsoie has released a cookery book titled New Native Kitchen which he has described as a “modern take on Native American recipes”.

