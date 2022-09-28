Reporter struggles to stay afloat during filming of sea turtle release

An NBC News correspondent appeared to struggle to stay afloat off the coast of Florida as he recorded a segment covering the release of baby sea turtles into the water.

Journalist Kerry Sanders took a dip into the ocean seven miles out from Riviera Beach on Thursday (22 September) to interview researchers for the Today show.

Mr Sanders can be seen clutching onto two floatation devices in this footage, as the waves broke against them and the nearby boat.

His coworker can be heard joking that “Kerry just got caught up in the Eastern-Australian current.”

