Paralysed patients walk again after breakthrough nerve cell discovery

Patients with chronic spinal cord injuries have walked once more after a breakthrough scientific discovery.

Researchers have identified a group of nerve cells that have been found to play a key role in the recovery of motor function.

This video shows the once-paralysed patients taking steps, reaping the benefits of what’s being called a “clinical breakthrough.”

These nerve cells, or neurons, called Vsx2, are found in the brain stem and the spinal cord

