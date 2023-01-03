A Good Morning Britain guest called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “brats” during a discussion about the couple on Wednesday, 3 January, ahead of the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir.

Esther Krakue told Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid that the couple “never seem to be happy” and “always have something to be complaining about.”

Harry’s book, Spare, comes after he and Meghan released their tell-all Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, in which the couple revealed details of their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

