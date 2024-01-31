House littered with pepperoni in bizarre vandalism in New Jersey

A woman’s house and car were littered with pepperoni slices in a bizarre piece of vandalism.

Heather Doughtery woke on Wednesday, 24 January to find chunks of meat scattered outside her New Jersey home, all over her porch and four slices on her car.

The Manville native has lived at her home for 16 years, and it has never been vandalized before, she told Pix 11, a local news station.

“We’re trying to figure out who goes around with two loaves of pepperoni in the middle of the night and cuts it up into slices and throws it on people’s property,” Dougherty said. “You have nothing better to do with your time?”