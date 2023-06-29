Giant rat runs across bar counter and causes chaos at New York restaurant

Footage captures the moment a giant rat ran across the counter at a bar in Manhattan, New York City.

Shocked customers, some of whom can be seen eating at a nearby table, scream as the rodent scurries away.

The person recording the footage then shouts “Somebody put a patronus on him” - appearing to reference a spell from Harry Potter during the chaos.

According to reports, an employee eventually managed to trap the rat using a black container, after staff tried to remove it by using a small cleaning bucket.