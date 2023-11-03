Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:18
Bubbling green sludge leaks from New York City manhole cover in bizarre footage
A bright green liquid leaked from a New York City manhole cover in bizarre footage.
“There’s literal green sludge bubbling up from the ground next to World Trade Center right now,” Dan
Pantelo, who took a video of the spectacle, posted on X/Twitter on Thursday (2 November).
X/Twitter users added a community note underneath Mr Pantelo’s post, saying that the scene showed water “full of green dye.”
“Plumbers frequently use harmless, fluorescent green dye to detect leaks in plumbing and sewage systems,” the note said.
