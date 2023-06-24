Independent TV
Bullied nine-year-old honoured by NYPD after dressing as police officer on career day
A nine-year-old from Texas who was bullied for attending career day as a police officer was given a special welcome and tour of New York City by the NYPD on Friday 23 June.
Michael Martinez took a trip to the famous city and received a hero’s welcome from cops.
The child, who has cerebral palsy, was pushed from his wheelchair by another student after dressing as a police officer on career day.
During his visit to New York, he also met Mayor Eric Adams and a number of police dogs.
