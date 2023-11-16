Explore the Culture of New Zealand

New Zealand is one of those destinations that must be seen to be believed, especially when it comes to its fascinating cultural experiences.

To give a visual taste of what awaits visitors, we teamed up with Air New Zealand, Digital Creator James Thompson and Peache Studio to transport you into the heart of New Zealand’s rich cultural landscapes.

Join us on a journey across Rotorua as we encounter arts and crafts workshops and traditional ceremonies, enjoying songs and storytelling sessions along with fusion feasts curated by acclaimed Maori chefs.