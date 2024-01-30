Woman wakes to newborn kittens in her bed after cat gives birth overnight

A woman awoke to find newborn kittens in her bed after her cat gave birth overnight in the city of Jinhua in Zhejiang Province, China.

Footage from 12 January shows the resident waking at around 4am and flipping over the cover to find wet patches on her bed, with a litter of kittens beside her.

The cat owner quickly places the family into a tub lined with fresh sheets and begins to clean up the room.

She said she initially thought they were rats caught by her cat, Mei Mei, after she felt something crawling on her leg, only to realise the feline had given birth.