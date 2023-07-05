The Prince and Princess of Wales showed off their cake-decorating skills as they surprised NHS staff by dropping in for a tea party at a London hospital.

William and Kate visited St Thomas’ in May ahead of the NHS’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, 5 July, where they also weighed in on the debate over putting jam or cream first on scones.

The royal couple added finishing touches to cupcakes and helped lay tables at a reception to celebrate the health service's anniversary.

Among the guests at the tea party was Aneira “Nye” Thomas, the first baby born on the NHS who was named after the service's founder Aneurin Bevan.