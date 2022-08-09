Man who couldn’t get NHS appointment travels to Bangladesh for dental treatment

A man living in Birmingham travelled to Bangladesh for dental treatment after he couldn’t get an NHS appointment.

Speaking on LBC radio, the caller said he lost patience with the waiting times in the UK, and decided to seek treatment elsewhere.

“I ended up paying £850 for a flight to Bangladesh, only to pay not even £65 to get an implant put in,” the man told Tom Swarbrick, after he shared that private treatment in Birmingham would have cost him “thousands.”

