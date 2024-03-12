NHS nurse with fear of birds tries to remove pigeons from hospital room

A pair of pigeons caused chaos inside a London hospital room, as an NHS nurse screamed in terror trying to remove the unwelcome patients.

Nisha Tappu kept a safe distance while her colleague, Charlotte, used a blanket to shoo the birds out through a window.

“We’re NHS nurses, of course we can deal with the unexpected… or at least try,” Ms Tappu wrote, sharing the hilarious video on TikTok.

It has already been viewed nearly 600,000 times since being posted on the platform two weeks ago.