TV host Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi announce birth of baby boy

Television host Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi announced the birth of their first child together in an Instagram post on Monday, 25 July.

In her post, Ms Tiesi said: "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling/limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience."

"I couldn’t of done it without you," the new mother wrote, referring to Mr Cannon, who replied that he was "honored and privileged" to share the experience with her.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.