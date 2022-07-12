Nicki Minaj’s car chased by screaming fans in Camden

A Nicki Minaj meet and greet scheduled in Camden had to be cancelled due to overcrowding on Monday (11 July).

The famous music artist announced she would meet fans at Cafe Koko, following her headline set at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, north London.

However, due to “significant crowding outside”, organisers cancelled the meet and greet, “in the interests of safety”.

Footage shared on social media shows groups of screaming people chasing Minaj’s car as it arrived at the venue before driving off.

