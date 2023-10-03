This week, we’re thrilled to be joined by Nicola Dinan to discuss her debut novel, Bellies, which follows the fluctuating relationship of Tom and Ming in the wake of Ming’s transition.

We chat with Nicola about the danger of portraying trans characters as overly virtuous, how to avoid this reductive trope in writing, and why trans people should be allowed to be selfish, indecisive, and even unlikeable.