Nicola Sturgeon gives two cents on whether we should ‘go braless on Mondays’

Nicola Sturgeon was asked her thoughts on “braless” Mondays during her interview on Loose Women.

The question was put to her by the panel, who used it as an example of how she can relax after stepping down as SNP leader.

Scotland’s outgoing first minister asked in response: “Now that I’m stepping down why does it have to be just a Monday?”

She continued to describe her ideal chill day as being one without suits or makeup.

