Woman creates female-only nightclub to ‘stop men ruining nights out’

A woman has set up her own female-only nightclub, LICK, which draws crowds of 2,000 women.

Teddy Edwardes, the founder and director of the venue, shared video from inside the club showing the patrons having a fab time.

“A man ruined my night out for the very last time six years ago,” Ms Edwardes captioned her TikTok post.

She says the club nights are a sell-out every time a London event is held.

Her TikTok video has been liked more than 808,600 times and has drawn over 6,550 comments.

