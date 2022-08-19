A quadruple amputee who was the first person in Scotland to have a double hand transplant is preparing to travel along the North Coast 500.

Mother-of-one Cor Hutton is embarking on the 500-mile-route on a second-hand scooter in a bid to raise money for the charity she founded, Finding Your Feet.

The 52-year-old, from Renfrewshire, had her hands and lower legs amputated in 2013 after suffering acute pneumonia and sepsis, which nearly killed her.

She was given a 5% chance of survival before doctors managed to perform life-saving surgery.

