Dolphins swim alongside RNLI boat off coast of Northern Ireland

A pod of dolphins decided to join an RNLI boat as it went for a spin off the coast of Northern Ireland.

The beautiful moment was captured on camera by the crew as they went about their Sunday morning training.

They leaped out of the ocean and into the air as they accompanied the volunteers near Cushendall.

“Some special friends paid us a visit,” the RNLI Red Bay unit said in a tweet sharing the video.

