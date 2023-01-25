Feeding humpback whale narrowly avoids divers after rounding up bait ball

A diver had an “all too close” encounter with a huge humpback whale after it surfaced just yards from him in search of food.

Dan Senior was filming orcas in Norway’s Arctic region when the whales rounded up a huge bait ball of small fish - with the group of divers inadvertently in the middle.

Incredible footage shows a humpback surging towards them with its mouth wide open before it scooped up the small fry and headed back down into the deep.

“We didn’t realise we were in the bait until the last second,” Senior said of the moment.

