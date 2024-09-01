Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:58
Norwegian princess marries self-styled shaman in front of star-studded audience
Influencers, reality stars and TV personalities were among the guests as the Norwegian king’s eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, married an American self-professed shaman in a wedding ceremony following three days of festivities.
The 52-year-old princess and Durek Verrett, who claims to be a sixth-generation shaman from California, tied the knot in the picturesque small town of Geiranger, one of Norway’s major tourist attractions located on a fjord with stunning views.
Following festivities that started on Thursday, the actual wedding ceremony took place in a large white tent set up on a lush lawn on Saturday 31 August.
The 87-year-old King Harald, who has been in fragile health the past few years, attended his daughter’s wedding together with Queen Sonja and other member of the Norwegian royal house.
Up next
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:15
Scuffles break out in Tel Aviv between police and protesters
00:59
Boy returns to museum where he broke 3,500-year-old ancient jar
00:47
Matt Bush praises coaches after securing historic taekwondo gold
01:44
‘Hero’ Blackpool police officer pulls woman from sea as tide rises
00:30
Sean Dyche says Everton’s collapse ‘most frustrating’ defeat of career
00:14
Jadon Sancho reveals what Chelsea fans can expect from him this season
01:09
Gary Lineker pays tribute to Sven-Goran Eriksson on Match of the Day
00:52
Judy Murray didn’t enjoy last five years of Andy’s tennis career
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:33
Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult receive seven-minute standing ovation
00:45
Nick Grimshaw makes confession after 40th birthday Ibiza trip
01:05
Watch: Eurovision announces host for 2025
00:41
Angelina Jolie cries through standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32